Don Lemon Fails To Apologize For Controversial Nikki Haley Remarks During Return To 'CNN This Morning'

Don Lemon returned to CNN This Morning this week but failed to apologize for the controversial remarks that led to him being temporarily taken off the air, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come nearly one week after Lemon caused a firestorm at CNN after claiming newly announced GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, 51, is no longer “in her prime,” the 56-year-old embattled news anchor returned to the network’s morning show on Wednesday as if nothing had happened.