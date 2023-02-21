Whoopi Goldberg SLAMS Nikki Haley Over Calls For A 'New Generation Of Leadership' To Take The White House In 2024: 'You're Not A New Generation...You're 51'

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Goldberg’s comments on Monday came just days after Lemon caused controversy on CNN This Morning by saying “Nikki Haley isn't in her prime” at 51 because a woman is in her prime “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

“It's just like, prime. If you look it up. If you Google ‘When is a woman in her prime’ it'll say 20s, 30s, 40s,” Lemon argued. “I'm not saying I agree with that. So, I think [Haley] has to be careful about saying that, you know, politicians are in their prime.”

Lemon has since been taken off the air after having a private meeting with CNN CEO Chris Licht and is expected to return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday after undergoing “formal training” as a result of his controversial comments regarding Haley.