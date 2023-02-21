Whoopi Goldberg SLAMS Nikki Haley Over Calls For A 'New Generation Of Leadership' To Take The White House In 2024: 'You're Not A New Generation...You're 51'
Whoopi Goldberg became the latest on-air talent to criticize Nikki Haley over the GOP politician’s recent 2024 White House bid announcement calling for a “new generation of leadership” in the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just days after CNN host Don Lemon came under fire for slamming Haley for not being “in her prime,” 67-year-old Goldberg also took aim at Haley during Monday’s episode of The View.
During Monday’s show, Goldberg played a clip from Haley’s 2024 White House bid announcement video last week before calling out the former South Carolina governor for her “new generation” comments despite being 51.
“The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again,” Haley said in the clip played for The View audience on Monday. “It's time for a new generation of leadership.”
Immediately after the clip ended, Goldberg took aim at Haley.
“You're not a new generation. You're 51,” the 67-year-old comedian said. “What are you talking about?”
“It's not a new generation. She may be younger than most of those people, but her rhetoric is the same. She's saying the same BS,” Goldberg continued. “I love the young kid, but the only way you get younger people to run is if you're out there talking to people saying 'run.' We're not going to vote for people who don't have our best interests at heart.”
But unlike Lemon, who suggested Haley is too old to run for president in 2024 because she is “past her prime” at 51 years of age, Goldberg emphasized her belief that a candidate’s age doesn’t matter as long as the candidate “can do the job” and “get stuff done for America.”
“I'm sick of people talking about age. If you can do the job, I don't care about the age,” Goldberg said. “You can be as old as dirt if you're getting stuff done for America. That's how I feel.”
“If you get a lot of young people put in there, you're still going to have to sit at the feet of older people because you don't know as much,” she continued. “You think you do, and relax. Relax. You think you're going to live forever, you're not.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Goldberg’s comments on Monday came just days after Lemon caused controversy on CNN This Morning by saying “Nikki Haley isn't in her prime” at 51 because a woman is in her prime “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”
“It's just like, prime. If you look it up. If you Google ‘When is a woman in her prime’ it'll say 20s, 30s, 40s,” Lemon argued. “I'm not saying I agree with that. So, I think [Haley] has to be careful about saying that, you know, politicians are in their prime.”
Lemon has since been taken off the air after having a private meeting with CNN CEO Chris Licht and is expected to return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday after undergoing “formal training” as a result of his controversial comments regarding Haley.