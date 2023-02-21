Madonna Shows Off Drastically Changed Face Following Unrecognizable Grammy Look
Pop icon Madonna flaunted her drastically changed face on Monday after the swelling from a recent surgery finally went down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Madonna shared her new look on Twitter — two weeks after fans voiced confusion over her puffy appearance at the Grammy's.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported insight from a celebrity master injector, who claimed the 64-year-old's "unrecognizable" face indicated that the star was "painfully overfilled and overdone."
On Monday, the Like a Virgin singer shared how "cute" she felt after undergoing a cosmetic procedure.
"Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol," Madonna wrote in the tweet that featured a photo of her newly enhanced mug.
In the image, the music idol struck a cool pose as she wore a trucker hat that read, "Spiritually Hungry." She paired her accessory with distressed blue jeans.
With her neutral makeup and red braided hair, fans were quick to point out how different Madonna looked after the star reinvented herself once again.
One user responded to the tweet by telling Madonna to quit the cosmetic work, warning her she'd wind up looking like an "extraterrestrial" being.
"Much love, mad respect but stop with the surgeries. They are not making you look younger," the tweet read. "You're moving further and further away from looking human. And you're branching out into extraterrestrial territory."
For every comment that supported the singer's decision was another that called out the Material Girl, slamming her for going too far.
"You were pretty when you were young. You would've looked great growing older without any surgery, you didn't need it," read one user's reply to the shocking photo.
As for critics, Madonna had already lashed out at those who ridiculed her unusual appearance at the award show.
Madonna took to Instagram to unleash her outrage at the conversation surrounding her ultra-filled face.
"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim — Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!" Madonna captioned her Instagram response video on February 7.
The singer added that she was "caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in."