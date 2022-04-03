Madonna Post 'Unsettling' TikTok Which Has Viewers Comparing The Video Of The Pop Star Blowing A Kiss To A Horror Film

The TikTok featured the 63-year-old Material Girl wearing an overly revealing sheer black top and several silver necklaces and chains layered on top of one another.

As slow and sensual music played in the background, a seemingly smoothed out filtered Madonna slowly leaned in close to the camera giving people the vibes of a horror film instead of the playful "sexy" tone the popstar originally intended.

As soon as her face was only an inch or two away from the camera, the former cover model shut her already half closen eyes ... puckered her lips ... and gave the viewer the most unsettling kiss they've ever seen.