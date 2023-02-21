Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Don Lemon

Don Lemon Agrees To ‘Formal Training’ After Private Meeting With CNN CEO Chris Licht, Will Be Back On Air Wednesday

don lemon apologizes nikki haley not in prime
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 20 2023, Published 11:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Don Lemon had a private meeting with CNN CEO Chris Licht where the two agreed the host would be back on air this Wednesday after a rocky couple of weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources, Licht sent a memo to staff addressing the situation with Lemon. The CNN This Morning co-host has been off the air for days after claiming Nikki Haley is not in her “prime.”

Article continues below advertisement
cnn
Source: CNN

He said, “Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s, and maybe 40s." Lemon apologized hours later writing, “The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Article continues below advertisement
don lemon
Source: MEGA

Lemon has privately been feuding with his co-host Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

In the memo sent out tonight, Licht told staff, "I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously.”

Article continues below advertisement
dom kailan pp
Source: CNN, MEGA
MORE ON:
Don Lemon

"It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday,” Licht added.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources close to the show revealed Don, "has a colossal ego and he’s the kind of person who goes around saying he’s not going to take the fall for his show flopping, it’s not his fault and the network’s tanking, and they shouldn’t have pushed him out of his primetime slot."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

don lemon morning show
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

“The ratings are way down, the new boss is implementing tough new rules, and no one is happy. All these people were pampered with perks and pats on the back until now and all of a sudden Don, Wolf Blitzer and others are at a point of ‘yikes, we’re in trouble," the insider added.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.