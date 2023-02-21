Don Lemon Agrees To ‘Formal Training’ After Private Meeting With CNN CEO Chris Licht, Will Be Back On Air Wednesday
Don Lemon had a private meeting with CNN CEO Chris Licht where the two agreed the host would be back on air this Wednesday after a rocky couple of weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Licht sent a memo to staff addressing the situation with Lemon. The CNN This Morning co-host has been off the air for days after claiming Nikki Haley is not in her “prime.”
He said, “Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s, and maybe 40s." Lemon apologized hours later writing, “The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."
Lemon has privately been feuding with his co-host Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.
In the memo sent out tonight, Licht told staff, "I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously.”
- Embattled Politician George Santos CANCELS Don Lemon Appearance, Rips CNN Host Over 'Sexist' Age-Shaming Scandal
- Don Lemon's Absence Addressed On 'CNN This Morning' As His Job Hangs In Limbo Following Sexist Remark
- Don Lemon Axed From CNN Morning Line Up For Monday's Show As His Future As Cohost Hangs In The Balance
"It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday,” Licht added.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources close to the show revealed Don, "has a colossal ego and he’s the kind of person who goes around saying he’s not going to take the fall for his show flopping, it’s not his fault and the network’s tanking, and they shouldn’t have pushed him out of his primetime slot."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“The ratings are way down, the new boss is implementing tough new rules, and no one is happy. All these people were pampered with perks and pats on the back until now and all of a sudden Don, Wolf Blitzer and others are at a point of ‘yikes, we’re in trouble," the insider added.