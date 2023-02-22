George Stephanopoulos Secretly Coaching Ex-Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki As She Prepares For MSNBC Anchor Chair

George Stephanopoulos is secretly coaching Jen Psaki as President Joe Biden’s former press secretary prepares to begin her new career as an anchor at MSNBC, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come nearly one year after Psaki stepped down as Biden’s White House press secretary on May 13, 2022, the 44-year-old political advisor-turned-TV political analyst is set to anchor a new weekly MSNBC program starting in March.