What Kate Middleton REALLY Thinks About That Blog Post: Rival Royal Meghan Markle Disinterested In Making Peace

Meghan Markle has painted herself as almost comically naive about the royals, telling one interviewer she'd never Googled her future husband, Prince Harry, before they dated and that she didn't grow up "knowing about the royal family."

But all that seemed to be disproven — especially after a 2014 blog post dishing on Kate Middleton resurfaced from Meghan's old website, The Tig, leading some critics to claim the mom of two was spinning a web of lies about her lack of knowledge of the monarchy. Meghan's estranged sister-in-law isn't amused or surprised by her antics, RadarOnline.com has learned.