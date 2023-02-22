Nascar Star Kyle Busch In 'Doghouse' With Wife After Gun Law Violation On Mexico Trip Nearly Led To 3.5-Year Jail Sentence
Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch caught a lucky break after he was nearly sentenced to prison time over a gun law violation in Mexico.
Insiders familiar with the situation claim, however, the ordeal caused some tension back at home with his wife of 13 years, Samantha, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The skilled stock car racing driver was detained at a Mexican airport on January 27 when a .38 caliber handgun and ammunition in the form of hollow-point bullets were discovered in his luggage on their route back from Cancun to North Carolina.
Busch indicated that he has a valid concealed carry permit but was not aware of the local laws, explaining he forgot the firearm was in his bag.
He was later sentenced to 3.5 years behind bars and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, a punishment handed down by a judge in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.
But in the end, Busch was ultimately released after paying a $1,082 fee and taking responsibility for his error.
"When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina," he shared in a statement. "I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed."
- NASCAR Star Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce After Nearly 6 Years Of Marriage
- Revealed: NASCAR Star John Wes Townley Met Ex-Wife On Match.com, Used ‘Fake Zip Codes’ Before His Double Shooting Death
- The Bloody Aftermath Of Double Shooting & Hatchet Attack That Led To NASCAR Driver John Wes Townley's Death
An insider said that although he dodged time behind bars, Busch is still in the "doghouse" with his loving wife, Samantha, who was understandably worried about what it could have led to.
"Samantha loves Kyle," the source noted, adding that she wants to ensure something like this never happens again.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Prior to the incident, she had raved over their much-needed getaway in a social media post.
"Kyle and I decided after a crazy, busy, stressful last year to take a few days away just to relax before the season started," her caption read. "This was one of the first times leaving the kiddos, we missed them the entire time but needed the downtime for sure to focus on each other. Now we're ready for the season!"