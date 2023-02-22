Nascar Star Kyle Busch In 'Doghouse' With Wife After Gun Law Violation On Mexico Trip Nearly Led To 3.5-Year Jail Sentence

The skilled stock car racing driver was detained at a Mexican airport on January 27 when a .38 caliber handgun and ammunition in the form of hollow-point bullets were discovered in his luggage on their route back from Cancun to North Carolina.

Busch indicated that he has a valid concealed carry permit but was not aware of the local laws, explaining he forgot the firearm was in his bag.

He was later sentenced to 3.5 years behind bars and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, a punishment handed down by a judge in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.