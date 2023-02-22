Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > NASCAR
Exclusive

Nascar Star Kyle Busch In 'Doghouse' With Wife After Gun Law Violation On Mexico Trip Nearly Led To 3.5-Year Jail Sentence

kyle busch gun law violation mexico trip upsets wife pp
Source: ZUMA Press / MEGA
By:

Feb. 21 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch caught a lucky break after he was nearly sentenced to prison time over a gun law violation in Mexico.

Insiders familiar with the situation claim, however, the ordeal caused some tension back at home with his wife of 13 years, Samantha, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle busch gun law violation mexico trip upsets wife
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The skilled stock car racing driver was detained at a Mexican airport on January 27 when a .38 caliber handgun and ammunition in the form of hollow-point bullets were discovered in his luggage on their route back from Cancun to North Carolina.

Busch indicated that he has a valid concealed carry permit but was not aware of the local laws, explaining he forgot the firearm was in his bag.

He was later sentenced to 3.5 years behind bars and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, a punishment handed down by a judge in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle busch gun law violation mexico trip upsets wife
Source: KWKC/MEGA

But in the end, Busch was ultimately released after paying a $1,082 fee and taking responsibility for his error.

"When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina," he shared in a statement. "I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed."

MORE ON:
NASCAR
Article continues below advertisement
kyle busch gun law violation mexico trip upsets wife
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

An insider said that although he dodged time behind bars, Busch is still in the "doghouse" with his loving wife, Samantha, who was understandably worried about what it could have led to.

"Samantha loves Kyle," the source noted, adding that she wants to ensure something like this never happens again.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle busch gun law violation mexico trip upsets wife
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Prior to the incident, she had raved over their much-needed getaway in a social media post.

"Kyle and I decided after a crazy, busy, stressful last year to take a few days away just to relax before the season started," her caption read. "This was one of the first times leaving the kiddos, we missed them the entire time but needed the downtime for sure to focus on each other. Now we're ready for the season!"

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.