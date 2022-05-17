NASCAR Star Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce After Nearly 6 Years Of Marriage
The wife of NASCAR star Kurt Busch has filed for divorce from the racer after nearly six years of marriage together, Radar has learned.
According to court documents, Ashley Busch filed in Florida on May 9, citing her and Kurt’s marriage as “irretrievably broken” as the reason for the bombshell filing.
Ashley also alleged that Kurt "committed a tortious act,” and although she did not expand on what she meant, she did cite it as the reason for their relationship becoming broken.
The court documents also revealed Kurt and Ashley’s marriage took a turn sometime in April after the 43-year-old NASCAR star allegedly cut her off from their joint credit cards and bank accounts.
She further alleged in the court docs that Kurt demanded she moves out of their home by the first week of June.
"I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage,” the NASCAR driver said in a statement on Tuesday confirming their split. “Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected."
The couple never had any children together, but they put a prenup in place before their wedding. The exact details of their contract have not yet been disclosed.
Kurt, who is the longest-tenured active driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been having a great 2022 racing season so far despite his marriage troubles with Ashley.
On Sunday, the driving star won his first race of the season while competing at the Kansas Speedway.
“WE DID IT!!!!!” he wrote on Twitter this past weekend after finishing in first place. “We had to play like the GOAT and race like the GOAT to win like the GOAT!”
“This was all about teamwork!” he added alongside a photo of himself celebrating the win.
Despite his wife filing for divorce not even one week earlier, the NASCAR star was clearly excited about the win. He didn't even mention his split with Ashley until news broke on Tuesday morning.