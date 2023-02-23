‘Young And The Restless’ Drama: Long-Running Soap’s Top Boss Fires Entire Writing Staff, Vows To Do The Job Himself

The Young and the Restless top boss Josh Griffith abruptly fired at least five writers from the popular soap opera’s breakdown writing staff this week and has vowed to do their jobs himself, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come just before the top-rated CBS daytime drama celebrates its 50th anniversary, and as the show’s writers prepare to enter negotiations with the Writers Guild of America, all five members of the soap’s breakdown writing staff have been unceremoniously relieved of their duties.