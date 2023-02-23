Don Lemon’s Ego Left Bruised After CNN Refused To Include His Name In Breakfast Show’s Title, Forced Him To Share The Bill With Co-Hosts Poppy Harlow & Kaitlan Collins
Don Lemon had his ego bruised when he learned his name would not be included in the CNN This Morning banner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come in the ongoing Don Lemon drama saga, network insiders revealed problems with the embattled CNN host first started before the network’s struggling breakfast show even launched in November 2022.
According to Dylan Byers of Puck, Lemon “expressed unease” with his new position co-hosting CNN This Morning after being moved from his previous 10 PM primetime slot on Don Lemon Tonight.
The 56-year-old was purportedly “under the impression” his name would be included in the network’s new morning show title and, to Lemon’s dismay, he did not initially know he would be sharing the CNN This Morning bill with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lemon learned he was axed from CNN’s primetime lineup in September and would instead be “promoted” to a new role on CNN CEO Chris Licht’s idea for a new morning show to boost the struggling network’s poor ratings.
Although Licht reportedly pitched the new role as a “promotion” for Lemon – including a contract extension and an increase in salary – a number of media insiders viewed the change as a demotion for Lemon.
“For all of those who are out there saying, ‘Oh, he moved me, and without my input’—he asked me and I said yes,” Lemon said regarding Licht’s sudden shakeup. “I could have said no.”
But once CNN This Morning officially launched in November, the on-air and behind-the-scenes drama started to begin between Lemon, Harlow, and Collins.
As RadarOnline.com reported, earlier this month Lemon came under fire after it was revealed he “screamed” at co-host Collins because she “interrupted him” during their broadcast.
“Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio,” one CNN insider spilled after the incident.
Weeks later, on Thursday, February 16, Lemon caused yet another firestorm at the network by implying newly announced GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley is “past her prime” because “women are in their prime in their 20s, 30s, and maybe 40s.” Haley is 51.
Like the incident between him and Collins earlier in the month, Lemon’s remarks reportedly riled his two female co-hosts as well as the majority of CNN This Morning’s viewers.
Lemon was temporarily taken off the air as a result of his controversial remarks and only returned on Wednesday, February 23 after a private sit-down meeting with Licht in which the embattled CNN anchor agreed to undergo “formal training” for diversity and inclusion sensitivity.
"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn,” Licht announced in a memo issued Monday night. “We take this situation very seriously.”
"It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes,” the CNN CEO added. “To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday.”