Furious CNN Staffers Accuse Don Lemon Of Paying ‘Lip Service’ To Viewers By Ignoring Women Scandal In TV Return

Don Lemon angered his CNN co-workers on his first day back at work after spewing his "sexiest" age-shaming remark about Nikki Haley, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources tell us that staffers are ticked off after the 56-year-old anchor failed to address the scandal, glossing over the issue when he returned to CNN This Morning on Wednesday, despite apologizing to network employees during a work call days before his comeback.