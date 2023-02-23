Howard Stern Mocks CNN's Attempt To 'Cure' Don Lemon After One-Day Of 'Sensitivity' Training
Howard Stern shared his unfiltered take on Don Lemon's return to CNN after controversial comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her "prime."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Lemon would be back at work on Wednesday after receiving "formal training" following an extended absence over his comments that many have denounced as sexist.
Stern mocked the network's attempt to "cure" Lemon, joking that he, himself, has been "insensitive" for years and decades of therapy still hasn't fixed him.
The podcast host said that it was a huge mistake to make such a declaration on CNN, while his co-host Robin Quivers noted that Lemon's remark would be inappropriate anywhere.
"Well, if you have any sense, you don't ever say it. I don't care where you are," Quivers chimed in.
Lemon shared his stance on CNN This Morning last Thursday while discussing how Haley called for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75.
"The great part of this story … for me — they said, 'Listen, we've got to handle this situation now. They took Don Lemon, they suspended him for a day and they sent them right into sensitivity training. And then he came back the next day — he was all cured!" Stern exclaimed. "And I said, that's fantastic. They must have an expert over there."
"I'm just saying I would like to interview the person who does the training," Stern continued, describing the individual as a miracle worker for the quick turnaround.
The outspoken media personality continued to sound off, adding, "I don't know the name of this person, but I want this person in my life! And so does everybody else."
Stern suggested that Lemon return to his previous primetime slot where the audience was not as glued to his every word.
His reaction to the ordeal came after CNN's head honcho Chris Licht "sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation," which included the host agreeing to "participate in formal training."
"It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes," Licht wrote in a memo.
As we previously reported, insiders claim that Lemon's co-workers privately blasted him for having a "colossal ego" and believe this may lead him to jump ship.