Danny Trejo Fighting IRS Over Debt After Filing For Bankruptcy With $2 Million Owed In Back Taxes
Actor Danny Trejo revealed he’s drowning in tax debt and has gone to court for help organizing his debt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier today, Trejo filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. He listed his assets in the $1 million - $10 million range and his liabilities in the same range.
The filing revealed Trejo owes a substantial amount in back taxes. His debts include $7,500 to Bank of America for a business loan, several claims by the Franchise Tax Board for state taxes totaling $394k, and millions in back federal taxes.
His federal tax debt is listed as $921k for 2016, $483k for 2017, another $140k for 2018, $103k for 2014, $70k for 2015 and another $36k for 2019.
Trejo owes a total of $1.6 million to Uncle Sam and over $2 million in both state and federal. In the documents, he said he disputed the $921k and $482k claims.
The actor has yet to file his full list of assets or provide an income/expense report.
Earlier this month, the actor/businesswoman told TMZ he planned to file for Chapter 11 and admitted he had issues with taxes.
Trejo said the reason he fell behind in payments was due to a deduction mistake he made over the years. He said the issues eventually caught up with him.
The bankruptcy petition covers Trejo personally and does not include his businesses. He owns a successful coffee/donut shop, his own taco joint, and a record label. Trejo told TMZ that those companies are held in LLCs and they will not be affected by the bankruptcy.
Trejo believes he will be out of the mess by next year.
The Hollywood star’s business continues to thrive. Back in November, Trejo opened another Trejo’s Taco location in Santa Monica.
"It's good food. There's no secret. Your people will come to your restaurant if you're a celebrity one time to get a picture or an autograph. But if the food's not good, they're not coming back," Trejo said.
Trejo doesn’t seem bothered by the bankruptcy. Earlier today, he posted a video of himself looking happy while chowing down on his famous donuts.