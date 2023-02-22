Safety Fears: Three Perverts Claiming To Be Friends of Madeleine McCann's Parents Attempt To Lure Julia Wendell To Hotel, Medium Claims
Three ghoulish creeps claiming to be friends of Madeleine McCann’s parents tried to lure the Polish woman, who believes she's the missing toddler, into their fiendish traps, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Julia Wendell, 21, was set upon by the heartless perverts when she posted her email information on the Instagram account, @IAmMadeleineMcCann. She set off a social media firestorm by claiming to be the toddler who vanished in 2007 during a family vacation in Portugal.
Dr. Fia Johansson, the renowned private investigator who tracked Wendell down in a small town near the German border to verify her claim, told Radaronline.com her team of investigators spotted the suspicious emails and dutifully instructed the young woman to avoid contact.
“It’s very dangerous for her to do anything right now because she has no idea what she is doing and at the same time her family is not very supportive,” Dr. Johansson told Radaronline.com.
“My investigators found out three pedophiles were trying to lure Julia to hotels saying they were McCann family friends trying to solve the Madeleine mystery. It is truly a sad situation.”
Madeleine was only 3 years old when her parents discovered her missing from her bed in Praia da Luz, Portugal. The parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, were dining with friends just 130 feet away when the abduction occurred.
Over the years, the high-profile case has brought several accusations from individuals who claimed to be the missing girl; however, Wendell’s Instagram has gained traction among internet sleuths.
Wendell shared photos of similar unique markings that she believed she had in common with McCann – specifically the same distinctive dark speck in her eye and the birthmark on her leg as the missing toddler.
Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com she may seek a court order forcing Wendell’s uncooperative parents to submit to a DNA test to verify or establish paternity.
Wendell told investigators she was never loved by her supposed biological parents and at her grandparents’ home she spotted a family portrait of the man who not only raped her but bears a striking resemblance to the suspect in the McCann case.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the sensational claims come as the McCann’s private investigator, Francisco Marco, told the Spanish newspaper El Independiente: "Without knowing the details in depth, it doesn't add up to me. I don't think it's her."