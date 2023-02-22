Safety Fears: Three Perverts Claiming To Be Friends of Madeleine McCann's Parents Attempt To Lure Julia Wendell To Hotel, Medium Claims

Three ghoulish creeps claiming to be friends of Madeleine McCann’s parents tried to lure the Polish woman, who believes she's the missing toddler, into their fiendish traps, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Julia Wendell, 21, was set upon by the heartless perverts when she posted her email information on the Instagram account, @IAmMadeleineMcCann. She set off a social media firestorm by claiming to be the toddler who vanished in 2007 during a family vacation in Portugal.

Dr. Fia Johansson, the renowned private investigator who tracked Wendell down in a small town near the German border to verify her claim, told Radaronline.com her team of investigators spotted the suspicious emails and dutifully instructed the young woman to avoid contact.