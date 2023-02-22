Nipsey Hussle Crime Scene Photos Show Bloody Aftermath Of Rapper's Brutal Broad Daylight Murder
The tragic death of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle rocked fans, friends, and loved ones following news that he was fatally shot outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline.com has photos of the crime scene where the Victory Lap hitmaker was targeted and spent his final moments, a catalyst to a manhunt and desperate search for the gunman who fired multiple shots into Hussle's head and torso on March 31, 2019.
LAPD tweeted a statement at the time, revealing two others had been injured.
"At approximately 3:20 PM, there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. Three victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased," the update read, later confirming it was Hussle who died.
Suspect Eric Holder Jr., a Crips gang member, was arrested in April after a woman who unwittingly became Holder's getaway driver turned herself over to authorities.
Holder Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder last year at the end of a grueling trial, during which prosecutors argued that Hussle's killing was premeditated.
At the time, Holder Jr. was also convicted of possessing a firearm as a felon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for injuring the two bystanders.
Hussle suffered 11 gunshot wounds, an autopsy revealed, and Holder kicked him in the head after the duo had an exchange that same day.
One of Holder's attorneys, Aaron Jansen, argued that it was not a premeditated attack.
"This is a case about heat of passion," Jansen claimed, stating his client had a tense conversation with the rapper that included allegations of "snitching."
Hussle's brother Samiel rushed to the scene of the crime minutes after the rapper was shot, detailing what he saw and felt to the Los Angeles Times.
"If somebody would've been there — if I would've been there — I would've shot back," Samiel said, detailing how blood stained the front of his sibling's shirt and a hole marked where a bullet blasted through his leg. "I just wish I would've been there."
It's now been nearly four years since that horrific afternoon, and RadarOnline.com confirmed that Holder Jr. was sentenced to 60 years to life on February 22.
Holder Jr. appeared stone-faced in his orange jail attire as his sentencing was read.
As the world continues to mourn the rapper's tragic death, Hussle was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday.