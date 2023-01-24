Nipsey Hussle’s Family Headed To Trial With Late Rapper’s Ex Over Guardianship Of His 14-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey Hussle’s family will faceoff with the late rapper’s ex Tanisha Foster later this year in a trial after they failed to reach a deal over custody of his 14-year-old daughter Emani, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Court Superior judge has set a trial date for April 27.

Article continues below advertisement

Nipsey’s family — including his brother Sam, sister Samantha and mother Angelique — have been battling it out with Tanisha for month. The two were ordered to attend a November 30 meditation but they were unable to hash out an agreement. As RadarOnline.com first reported, following Nispey’s death on March 31, 2019, his family went to court and obtained guardianship of Emani. In court, they accused Tanisha of being an unfit parent who had a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Further, they pointed to an alleged incident where Tanisha had assaulted another person in front of Emani and other children. “Obviously, the behavior summarized herein endangered Emani’s well-being, but such behavior also makes Ms. Foster wholly unfit to act as guardian of the estate, and be able to manage Emani’s inheritance expected to exceed two million dollars ($2,000,000),” the family’s filing read.

Initially, Tanisha agreed to the guardianship but then went back to court last year asking for it to be dissolved. In court documents, she demanded custody of Emani and said she only agreed to the initial guardianship due to her “financial limitations” at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

“Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani,” her lawyer said. Tanisha accused Nipsey’s family of breaking their word.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, she said the family had "frequently demonstrated their disdain for Emani’s mother in favor of Lauren London who is the mother of the other two minors and such attitude may impact the ability for (the family) to carry out their fiduciary duties as guardian of the minor’s estate."

Article continues below advertisement

Tanisha accused his relatives of using their “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship,” Tanisha wrote. The family and Tanisha will now make their case before the judge later this year.

Nipsey has a second child Kross who he had with his fiancé Lauren London.