Nipsey Hussle's Killer Sentenced To 60 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Rapper Outside Crenshaw Clothing Store
Nipsey Hussle's killer has been sentenced to at least 60 years behind bars for fatally shooting the beloved rapper outside of his Crenshaw clothing store nearly four years ago, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Eric Holder Jr., a 33-year-old Crips gang member, found out his fate on Wednesday in a ruling handed down by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke.
Holder Jr. got 25 years to life for murdering the Last Time That I Checc'd hitmaker (real name: Airmiess Joseph Asghedom) and an additional 25 years to life based on a sentencing enhancement because he used a gun. He was given an additional 10 years in prison on assault convictions for shooting two other men who were with Hussle on that fateful day in March 2019.
The rapper was only 33.
Holder Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder in July 2022 after prosecutors detailed what happened in trial, telling the jury Holder kicked Nipsey in the head after riddling his body with bullets, claiming it was proof the attack was personal.
The defendant's legal team admitted in opening remarks that Holder Jr. did shoot Hussle, but denied that it was premeditated.
"This is a case of heat of passion," public defender Aaron Jansen claimed, alleging that Hussle "made an accusation against Mr. Holder that he was a snitch."
Holder had previously departed after a brief conversation with the chart-topping artist but returned minutes later and shot Hussle 11 times, also injuring two other men in the process.
Police arrested Holder days after the incident. It was revealed the woman who unwittingly became his getaway driver went to authorities and identified him as the gunman.
As we previously reported, Holder Jr. was jumped by inmates in county jail while waiting for his transportation to court, delaying the trial at one point.
Herman "Cowboy" Douglas, a friend of Hussle's who worked at the rapper's Marathon store asked why Holder Jr. committed the crime.
"Nipsey was my friend, he was like a son, he was like a dad," Douglas shared. "Our community right now, we lost everything, everything we worked for. One man's mistake, one man's action, messed up a whole community."
Hussle's death not only impacted the community, but deeply devastated his family, including daughter Emani and son Kross.