Nipsey Hussle's Killer Sentenced To 60 Years To Life In Prison For Fatally Shooting Rapper Outside Crenshaw Clothing Store

Holder had previously departed after a brief conversation with the chart-topping artist but returned minutes later and shot Hussle 11 times, also injuring two other men in the process.

Police arrested Holder days after the incident. It was revealed the woman who unwittingly became his getaway driver went to authorities and identified him as the gunman.

As we previously reported, Holder Jr. was jumped by inmates in county jail while waiting for his transportation to court, delaying the trial at one point.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.