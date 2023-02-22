Kyle Rittenhouse Campaign Raises $120K To Fight Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Claims It's Another Attempt To 'Strip Americans' From Right Of Self-Defense
Kyle Rittenhouse raised more than $120K to fight a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man he fatally shot during protests in Kenosha, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled the wrongful death lawsuit can move forward earlier this month.
Rittenhouse shot three men at an August 2020 protest for racial justice, resulting in the deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum. Gaige Grosskreutz was the third man shot and wounded. Grosskreutz filed a similar lawsuit in 2022.
A jury had officially acquitted Rittenhouse on all counts by a jury in 2021, but Huber's father, John, filed a civil suit in response.
The Huber family is seeking an unspecified amount of damages, alleging in the lawsuit that "the existence of a conspiracy to deprive protestors of their civil rights and due-process claims based on the government's exposing protestors to danger at the hands of armed civilians."
Rittenhouse took to Twitter on February 21 with an update and plea for assistance.
"I am being sued again by Gaige as well as the Huber family now. The legal bills are piling up and I need your help you can donate by going to," he wrote.
A fundraiser launched by close friends of Rittenhouse said they created the campaign in an effort to help, detailing their concerns and mission in a lengthy bio description.
"This civil action is an attack against Kyle Rittenhouse for being acquitted of all charges arising from his justifiable use of deadly force to defend his own life," it reads.
"Moreover, it's also intended to degrade further the protections afforded to us under the Second Amendment of The United States Constitution and our God-given Right to Self Defense," the description continued. "This lawsuit is a broadside against law enforcement and seeks to diminish the heroic and selfless sense of duty displayed by police across the country and their commitment to the rule of law."
The campaign stated Rittenhouse "finds himself with his back up against a wall again."
This development comes after Rittenhouse's attorneys had sought to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that Huber's attorneys failed to properly serve him with a copy of the complaint while slamming claims he conspired to inflict violence on the basis of race.
"The political left wants to instill fear and apprehension in the minds of Americans who elect to carry a firearm for self-defense," the Rittenhouse fundraiser bio continued.
"This civil action is unambiguous in its message, 'If you discharge your firearm in justifiable self-defense, you should expect to be re-tried in civil court using a lower evidentiary standard and potentially face a lifetime of financial ruin.'"