Kyle Rittenhouse Campaign Raises $120K To Fight Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Claims It's Another Attempt To 'Strip Americans' From Right Of Self-Defense

Rittenhouse took to Twitter on February 21 with an update and plea for assistance.

"I am being sued again by Gaige as well as the Huber family now. The legal bills are piling up and I need your help you can donate by going to," he wrote.

A fundraiser launched by close friends of Rittenhouse said they created the campaign in an effort to help, detailing their concerns and mission in a lengthy bio description.

"This civil action is an attack against Kyle Rittenhouse for being acquitted of all charges arising from his justifiable use of deadly force to defend his own life," it reads.