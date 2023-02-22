Megyn Kelly SLAMS CNN Boss Chris Licht For Refusing To Fire 'Sexist' Don Lemon, Asks Network: 'Do Women Matter?'
Opinionated political pundit Megyn Kelly grilled CNN CEO Chris Licht over the decision to keep Don Lemon after the star anchor issued a handful of misogynistic comments, asking the network if "women matter," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly, 52, made it clear that when it comes to the backlash over Lemon, 56, the issue was non-partisan.
On Tuesday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the host called out Lemon's employment amid his multiple blunders, saying her criticism was not a "left or right" issue — it was about "decency."
"Do women matter?" Kelly asked. "Does our offense matter to CNN or does someone have to grab a boob for us to count Chris Licht?"
Kelly's scathing rhetorical question came after Lemon returned to his new spot on CNN This Morning Wednesday after missing several days from work following his statement that presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was past "her prime" at 51, failing to issue a sincere apology for the controversial comment.
Kelly continued to slam Licht and state that it should not take sexual assault or "21 women coming forward" for "their offense to matter."
Kelly and her guest noted that Lemon's co-hosts Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow — who he's also had awkward moments with — were "solid" journalists who were being made to endure Lemon's nonsense due to Licht's questionable "decision" to keep him employed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Megyn Kelly Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have 'Jumped The Shark' After 'South Park' Parodied The Royal Couple
- Megyn Kelly Trashes 'The View' Co-Hosts Joy Behar & Whoopi Goldberg Over Nikki Haley On-Air Apology
- Megyn Kelly TRASHES 'Bitter' Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce For Shocking Post-Super Bowl Win Interview
"We've seen person after person get fired because they caused offense, mere offense, when it comes to race, when it comes to sexual orientation, when it comes to gender identity," Kelly passionately continued. "Does women's offense matter? Because this guy managed to piss off half the country."
Kelly noted that people did not have to support the "Me Too" movement to be "irritated" with Lemon's recent behavior.
"It's not left or right, it's male and female," Kelly added. "This one's not breaking down along partisan lines."
Lemon struck a notable cord with Kelly, who was a former news anchor — and she refused to drop the issue.
"Don Lemon's re-education camp is a farce, it's a lie and we know it," Kelly continued, directing her comments to CNN's CEO. "Do something real, prove to us that you see that this guy has a repeated problem with women. He's a sexist."
CNN announced Lemon would undergo formal training and return to work despite the backlash over his ill-received remarks.
Kelly said it was "outrageous," warning Licht to "look into" Lemon's background before giving him another "pass."
"That you owe to his female colleagues and the other women at CNN — and in the audience for that matter," Kelly said.