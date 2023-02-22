Megyn Kelly SLAMS CNN Boss Chris Licht For Refusing To Fire 'Sexist' Don Lemon, Asks Network: 'Do Women Matter?'

Lemon struck a notable cord with Kelly, who was a former news anchor — and she refused to drop the issue.

"Don Lemon's re-education camp is a farce, it's a lie and we know it," Kelly continued, directing her comments to CNN's CEO. "Do something real, prove to us that you see that this guy has a repeated problem with women. He's a sexist."

CNN announced Lemon would undergo formal training and return to work despite the backlash over his ill-received remarks.

Kelly said it was "outrageous," warning Licht to "look into" Lemon's background before giving him another "pass."

"That you owe to his female colleagues and the other women at CNN — and in the audience for that matter," Kelly said.