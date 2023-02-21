Don Lemon Replaced By Sara Sidner On 'CNN This Morning' For Second Day As He's Forced Into Formal Training Ahead Of TV Return

As this outlet reported, Lemon, 56, will reunite with his morning show co-hosts Poppy Harlow, 40, and Kaitlan Collins, 30, on Wednesday — nearly one week after he age-shamed Nikki Haley by claiming the Republican presidential hopeful "isn't in her prime" at just 51 years old.

The following day, Don was noticeably absent from his duties; however, RadarOnline.com was told he had a scheduled day off. He has not been present on the show since Thursday.