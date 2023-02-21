Don Lemon Replaced By Sara Sidner On 'CNN This Morning' For Second Day As He's Forced Into Formal Training Ahead Of TV Return
Sara Sidner is keeping Don Lemon's seat warm, replacing him on CNN This Morning for the second time ahead of the embattled star's television return, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Lemon, 56, will reunite with his morning show co-hosts Poppy Harlow, 40, and Kaitlan Collins, 30, on Wednesday — nearly one week after he age-shamed Nikki Haley by claiming the Republican presidential hopeful "isn't in her prime" at just 51 years old.
The following day, Don was noticeably absent from his duties; however, RadarOnline.com was told he had a scheduled day off. He has not been present on the show since Thursday.
While many expected Lemon to be on their TV screen when they watched CNN This Morning on Monday, viewers were delighted to see Sidner in his place.
She returned to the spotlight on Tuesday, sitting alongside Poppy to deliver the morning news while Kaitlan is on assignment again in Warsaw, Poland.
Sidner stood out in a bright yellow top with a black leather blazer. She kept it professional, unlike Lemon, who shook his co-anchors to their cores with his remarks about Haley's age.
“Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s, and maybe 40s." Lemon told Poppy and Kaitlan before doubling down on his comment.
“I’m just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. She would not be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is," he continued.
Lemon caught major backlash on social media after the segment and got into hot water with his female co-workers.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Poppy stormed off the stage for a well-timed bathroom break, leaving Kaitlan — who's had her own run-in with Don — running after her.
While many called for his firing — including staffers, who we're told believe he has a "colossal ego" — CNN boss Chris Licht finally stepped in, giving his golden boy a break.
Licht fired off a memo to staff on Monday night, informing them Lemon will be back on Wednesday.
"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously," Licht said.
He continued, "It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday,”