Tucker Carlson Labeled Kingmaker 'Calling The Shots' In Republican Party: Sensational Claims GOP Lawmakers 'Terrified' Of FOX News Host, 'Getting On His Bad Side'

Tucker Carlson has been revealed as one of the main kingmakers calling the shots in the Republican Party as GOP lawmakers are “terrified” of the FOX News host and his media power, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come earlier this week, it was revealed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy bowed to Carlson’s demands and provided the 53-year-old conservative political commentator with access to security footage obtained during the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the United States Capitol.