Tucker Carlson Labeled Kingmaker 'Calling The Shots' In Republican Party: Sensational Claims GOP Lawmakers 'Terrified' Of FOX News Host, 'Getting On His Bad Side'
Tucker Carlson has been revealed as one of the main kingmakers calling the shots in the Republican Party as GOP lawmakers are “terrified” of the FOX News host and his media power, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come earlier this week, it was revealed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy bowed to Carlson’s demands and provided the 53-year-old conservative political commentator with access to security footage obtained during the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the United States Capitol.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has since condemned the move and called Carlson’s access to the footage "an egregious security breach,” and it is predicted the FOX News host will use the footage to continue pushing conspiracy theories related to the devasting attack on the nation’s democracy.
According to CNN, McCarthy’s decision to bow to Carlson’s demands also confirmed two things: the 58-year-old House Speaker is an accomplice in helping Carlson “mislead” the public about the January 6 attacks and the “old guard” that previously protected and represented the GOP is no more.
Even more shocking is the outlet’s revelation that Carlson is not only “calling the shots and setting the agenda” for the Republican Party, but GOP lawmakers are also “terrified” of getting on Carlson’s bad side and therefore go out of their way to “grovel” to the FOX News host.
One example of this was McCarthy’s decision to provide Carlson with the January 6 security footage without consulting his GOP leadership team, with many members of the party only learning about the move after it had already taken place.
McCarthy is also accused of risking the Capitol Building’s security by providing Carlson with the footage to then air on FOX News because “once the capabilities of a U.S. Capitol interior surveillance camera” are revealed to the public “the cat is out of the bag.”
“The apparent transfer of video footage represents an egregious security breach that endangers the hardworking women and men of the United States Capitol Police, who valiantly defended our democracy with their lives at risk on that fateful day,” House Minority Leader Jeffries wrote in a letter on Tuesday.
“It’s hard to overstate the potential security risks if this material were used irresponsibly [by Carlson],” added former January 6 Committee Spokesman Tim Mulvey.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson’s power over the Republican Party was also put on full display during the 2020 presidential election between then-President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden.
Although Trump lost the election to Biden, and Carlson privately conceded that Trump had lost the election, the FOX News host publicly pushed Trump’s claims there was election fraud in an alleged attempt to appeal to his millions of viewers.
“Our viewers are good people and they believe it,” Carlson wrote on November 18, 2020, regarding Trump’s election fraud claims.