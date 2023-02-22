Private Investigator Hired By McCann Family REJECTS German Woman's Sensational Claim She's 'Missing Maddie'
A private investigator hired by the parents of Madeleine McCann responded to a Polish woman's sensational claim that she is the missing toddler all grown up, casting doubt on the widespread speculation years after the case first sent shockwaves.
RadarOnline.com can report that Julia Wendell has an Instagram account dedicated to her belief that she is Maddie, claiming there are too many striking similarities and clues indicating that it could be true.
Francisco Marco, the P.I. who worked on the case, told the Spanish newspaper El Independiente: "Without knowing the details in depth, it doesn't add up to me. I don't think it's her."
The British toddler has been missing since 2007 after disappearing from a holiday resort in Portugal.
Gerry and Kate McCann's eldest child was only three when she vanished from her bed at her family's vacation apartment in Praia da Luz where they visited from the United Kingdom.
Maddie had been left with her 2-year-old twin siblings in the unlocked rental while Kate and Gerry enjoyed a meal with friends at a nearby restaurant just 130 feet away.
After checking on the kids every so often, Kate was shocked to discover that Maddie was gone, noticing there was an open window.
It wasn't until 2008 that Maddie's parents were officially cleared as suspects. "Whoever took Madeleine," Gerry said at the time, "is still at large."
Wendell, 21, has a freckle on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as Maddie and claims her grandmother said "something" about the matter before.
"I have similar eyes, shape of face, ears, lips, I had the gap between the teeth," she wrote in a post on her account with the handle @iammadeleinemcann. "I need to know the truth. I need [a] DNA test and I need to talk with Madeleine's parents. Help me!"
Wendell also described having a complicated upbringing that she recalled parts of.
"I don't remember being taken away. I mean, I don't remember almost my entire childhood," she shared on social media. "I began to do my own research. I discovered what had happened to Madeleine McCann and started to piece together the similarities we shared. It has been so stressful trying to get people to listen to me."
A spokesperson for the McCann family said they will not issue a public statement about the matter; however, a friend has claimed they will likely follow up on the lead.