Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Don Lemon
Exclusive Details

Don Lemon Drops Out Of Black History Month Event As Backlash Grows Over Nikki Haley Remarks

don lemon pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 21 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Don Lemon has dropped out of a scheduled event in New York this week as he continues to face backlash over his remarks about Nikki Haley, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources, Lemon was set to moderate “a conversation about race and real estate in honor of Black History Month” on Tuesday morning.

Article continues below advertisement
cnn
Source: CNN

However, an insider told TMZ that Lemon made the decision to back out of the event due to his concern his drama would overshadow the event.

The organizers of the event, which was put on by Douglas Elliman, agreed with the thought and replaced Lemon with another moderator.

Article continues below advertisement
cnn
Source: CNN

The move comes as Don is expected to return to CNN This Morning after a rocky couple of weeks. The co-anchor has been off the air since Friday but will be back on the air this Wednesday after a private conversation with CNN CEO Chris Licht.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Don caused controversy after claiming Nikki was not in her "prime."

MORE ON:
Don Lemon
Article continues below advertisement
chris leict donlemon
Source: mega

He said, “Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s, and maybe 40s."

Lemon issued an apology hours later, “The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Article continues below advertisement

Licht told CNN employees via a memo sent out Monday night, "I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously.”

"It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday,” Licht ended.

Before his Nikki comments sparked outrage, Don was already in hot water after incidents with his co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.