Don Lemon Drops Out Of Black History Month Event As Backlash Grows Over Nikki Haley Remarks
Don Lemon has dropped out of a scheduled event in New York this week as he continues to face backlash over his remarks about Nikki Haley, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Lemon was set to moderate “a conversation about race and real estate in honor of Black History Month” on Tuesday morning.
However, an insider told TMZ that Lemon made the decision to back out of the event due to his concern his drama would overshadow the event.
The organizers of the event, which was put on by Douglas Elliman, agreed with the thought and replaced Lemon with another moderator.
The move comes as Don is expected to return to CNN This Morning after a rocky couple of weeks. The co-anchor has been off the air since Friday but will be back on the air this Wednesday after a private conversation with CNN CEO Chris Licht.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Don caused controversy after claiming Nikki was not in her "prime."
- Don Lemon Replaced By Sara Sidner On 'CNN This Morning' For Second Day As He's Forced Into Formal Training Ahead Of TV Return
- Nikki Haley FIRES BACK At Don Lemon After CNN Host's Controversial 'Past Her Prime' Remarks: 'You Don't Have To Be 80 To Be In DC!'
- Whoopi Goldberg SLAMS Nikki Haley Over Calls For A 'New Generation Of Leadership' To Take The White House In 2024: 'You're Not A New Generation...You're 51'
He said, “Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s, and maybe 40s."
Lemon issued an apology hours later, “The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."
Licht told CNN employees via a memo sent out Monday night, "I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously.”
"It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday,” Licht ended.
Before his Nikki comments sparked outrage, Don was already in hot water after incidents with his co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.