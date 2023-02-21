Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham's $3 Million Wedding Almost CALLED OFF: Blockbuster Lawsuit Reveals Secrets Kept From His Mom Victoria & Guest List Drama

The heiress' father claims they refused to return a nearly $160,000 deposit while the planners fired back in a countersuit, accusing the Peltzes of breach of contract.

RadarOnline.com has learned that so many internal issues were arising while preparing for the highly anticipated event that her father, Nelson, who the planners called a "billionaire bully," considered canceling the affair all together, calling it "a s--- show."

Court docs state that Nicola's mother, Claudia, was allegedly trying to keep the constantly growing cost of the wedding from her wealthy husband and supposedly persuaded the planners to keep the amount hush-hush because he would be "so mad" if he found out.