Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham's $3 Million Wedding Almost CALLED OFF: Blockbuster Lawsuit Reveals Secrets Kept From His Mom Victoria & Guest List Drama
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's extravagant three-day Palm Beach wedding looked picture-perfect, featuring a star-studded guest list at a gorgeous location.
But behind-the-scenes was no shortage of chaos — all exposed in a blockbuster lawsuit amid a legal war between the Peltz family and wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba.
The heiress' father claims they refused to return a nearly $160,000 deposit while the planners fired back in a countersuit, accusing the Peltzes of breach of contract.
RadarOnline.com has learned that so many internal issues were arising while preparing for the highly anticipated event that her father, Nelson, who the planners called a "billionaire bully," considered canceling the affair all together, calling it "a s--- show."
Court docs state that Nicola's mother, Claudia, was allegedly trying to keep the constantly growing cost of the wedding from her wealthy husband and supposedly persuaded the planners to keep the amount hush-hush because he would be "so mad" if he found out.
"It is believed that Nelson Peltz paid more than $100,000 plus travel expenses for Nicola's hair and makeup services," according to the 188-page lawsuit.
Plus, the planners claimed the wedding guest list was a disaster as some names had missing addresses and Nicola allegedly continued "sending text messages in a [group chat] adding and removing certain guests – making the task of creating a comprehensive and complete guest list a moving target."
"Nicola repeatedly demanded live updates regarding guest RSVPs," they alleged.
The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress also berated the planners for asking the groom for their input, allegedly writing, "U should be asking an assistant. He has no idea. And is guessing."
Furthermore, the bride-to-be had some objections about inviting certain politicians, per the suit, stating that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for one, could not come.
In another surprising development, Braghin and Grijalba alleged that both Nicola and her mother insisted that Brooklyn's mom, Victoria Beckham, could not know about any internal mistakes going on.
The planners were booked just six weeks before the wedding and let go nine days later, before the family recruited Michelle Rago Destinations to take over the job.
A spokesman for Nelson told the Daily Mail their complaint "is replete with inaccuracies and their claims have no merit."