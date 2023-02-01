Bridezilla EXPOSED: Nicola Peltz's Nasty Text To Wedding Planner During Rumored Feud With Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham Revealed
Bridezilla alert! A series of nasty texts from Nicola Peltz to a wedding planner that was sent during her alleged feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham has been exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Before the actress tied the know with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, chaos tore apart the planning process. In addition to allegedly going head-to-head over her wedding dress with the Spice Girls singer, Peltz, 28, also went through three event planning firms before she secured coordination.
Text messages from a wedding planner gave a snapshot of the rumored bridezilla's attitude before the young couple's big day.
According to the Daily Mail, Peltz nixed two wedding planning firms that allegedly failed to meet the "scale" of her event expectations. Spats between vendors eventually came down to a "day of reckoning," which included the firing of new event planners, leaving one designer in tears over Peltz's alleged treatment before the wedding day.
To make matters worse for those tasked with bringing to life Peltz's wedding vision, the tearful event designer was sued by the actress' billionaire father, Nelson Peltz.
The billionaire and his daughter filed a lawsuit against event designer Nicole Braghin and her partner, Arianna Grijalba. The lawsuit claimed that within nine days of working for Peltz, she fired the designers after she became annoyed with their "mistakes."
The father-daughter duo has sought reimbursement of a $159,000 deposit, which the lawsuit claimed Braghin and Grijalba refused to refund. The documents also included details of text messages the bride-to-be sent to the defendants.
Peltz obtained the event designers' services six weeks before she exchanged nuptials and after Hollywood planner, Preston Bailey was relieved of his position as the original wedding planner.
Days later, the new event planners claimed that they would not be able to accommodate the Transformers star's 500-person guest list and were subsequently let go.
In group text messages provided in the court document's filing, Peltz contacted her new planners about F1 star Lewis Hamilton's RSVP.
"Lewis Hamilton did NOT RSVP. So explain why his names (sic) on the list please," Peltz sent to Braghin and Grijalba. "We spoke to him. He can't come so explain why you said he rsvpd yes."
One planner attempted to resolve the issue, but her reply fell short.
Additionally, the Peltz family has accused the event planners of abusing alcohol on the job, which they stated cost the designers the "opportunity of a lifetime."
"References to alcohol use and possible abuse were not unusual," the Peltz's family attorney alleged in the lawsuit.
The accusation was made along with a screenshot that featured a group text from Grijalba where she wrote that she was "going for a tequila" because her "head is about to explode" with emojis.
Peltz responded to the message with a supportive, "Yes queen!!!!"
The actress eventually hired Michelle Rago of Michelle Rago Destinations, who completed the planning process within a few weeks.