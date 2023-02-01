Bridezilla EXPOSED: Nicola Peltz's Nasty Text To Wedding Planner During Rumored Feud With Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham Revealed

Bridezilla alert! A series of nasty texts from Nicola Peltz to a wedding planner that was sent during her alleged feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham has been exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Before the actress tied the know with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, chaos tore apart the planning process. In addition to allegedly going head-to-head over her wedding dress with the Spice Girls singer, Peltz, 28, also went through three event planning firms before she secured coordination.

Text messages from a wedding planner gave a snapshot of the rumored bridezilla's attitude before the young couple's big day.