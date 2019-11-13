Nicola Peltz's Sexiest Social Media Snaps

Actress and model Nicola Peltz has an impressive 1.2 million Instagram followers and 107K Twitter followers due to her growing acting career and buzzworthy dating life … and her sexy selfies certainly don’t hurt! Peltz first came on the scene when she starred in The Last Airbender, before landing a recurring role in Bates Motel. Her big break came when she landed a lead role in Transformers: Age of Extinction, playing Mark Wahlberg’s daughter in the popular franchise.

Peltz, who is the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz (former owner of Snapple) and model mom Claudia, is also a frequent figure in the news for her romantic life. She dated Gigi Hadid’s brother, Anwar Hadid, as well as LANY frontman Paul Klein. She was also linked to Justin Bieber and even Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn. The actress often posts selfies with her current flame, but tends to delete them off her social media once the relationship ends. Despite that, Peltz said in an interview that she doesn’t really think about oversharing on social media.

“You know, I really don’t think about it too much. You can’t let that be your validation, that’s when it gets really unhealthy. But if you use it to keep in contact with friends or family so you can see what they’re doing when they post or use it to connect with your fans, that’s the beautiful [thing] about it.”

