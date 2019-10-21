Sofia Vergara's Sexy Instagram Snaps

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has that perfect mix of sexiness and humor, which is one of the reasons why her 17.3 million Instagram followers love her. Born in Columbia, Vergara has proven she is a force to be reckoned with as she is one of the top earning actresses on television playing Gloria on her hit show. She has been nominated for multiple Golden Globe Awards, Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Fans love that she is not only sexy, but hilarious and down-to-earth.

More: Sofia Vergara Gives Husband a Major Surprise for his Birthday

Vergara is also a pro at nailing the perfect selfie. She loves posting snapshots of her favorite outfits, from behind the scenes while on set and as she travels around the world with her hunky husband, True Blood star Joe Manganiello. “Confident people have a way of carrying themselves that makes others more attracted to them,” she says. “Latin women are very comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality. We aren’t afraid to show that off a little bit more.”

More: Modern Family Secrets & Scandals Exposed