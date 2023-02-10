Reaching For The Stars: CNN Boss Chris Licht Sets Sights On Charles Barkley For Primetime Gig As He Continues Trying To Recruit Gayle King In Network Revamp
Chris Licht isn't letting CNN's ratings plummet without a fight.
The network head honcho has set his sights on recruiting sports personality Charles Barkley for a news-oriented primetime show amid his ongoing efforts to get CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King to join his team, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders dished about his latest plans to freshen their programming regime which involves leaving behind the traditional one-host, five-nights-a-week strategy. Instead, Licht is considering a new daily switch-up built on star-studded talent to keep the audience enticed.
The show he has in mind would see the NBA Hall of Famer and current mega-popular TNT Inside the NBA analyst interviewing newsmakers, journalists, and other guests about various hot topics.
It is believed Barkley might pull more ratings than the traditional newsman, and could be better suited to ask the tough questions on everyone's mind. Plus, TNT and CNN are both owned by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
A report from Puck News on the play for Barkley notes it could be a risky move as he doesn't have a journalism background.
"Won't work," one person sounded off amid the speculation. Another said they "like" Barkley but don't think it's a good business strategy.
"It's almost comical what Licht thinks will be good for the network and what people want. None of his moves have improved the content or their performance," a third tweeted while a fourth suggested it could be "brilliant."
CNN spokesman Matt Dornic reacted to the claims in a statement to Puck reported on Friday, which read, "Chris is having conversations with dozens of culturally relevant individuals from the worlds of news, sports, entertainment and comedy."
If he does sign on the dotted line, sources said the deal will allow Barkley to continue his role with TNT, similar to the arrangement for King, which would allow her to continue anchoring CBS Mornings even if she joins CNN for a weekly show.
Licht's "Hail Mary pass" amid ratings struggles were first reported by author and veteran media reporter Dylan Buyers, revealing King was high on the list of ideal recruits.
Insiders said she is being eyed for hosting or co-hosting a weekly show.