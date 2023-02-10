Reaching For The Stars: CNN Boss Chris Licht Sets Sights On Charles Barkley For Primetime Gig As He Continues Trying To Recruit Gayle King In Network Revamp

Insiders dished about his latest plans to freshen their programming regime which involves leaving behind the traditional one-host, five-nights-a-week strategy. Instead, Licht is considering a new daily switch-up built on star-studded talent to keep the audience enticed.

The show he has in mind would see the NBA Hall of Famer and current mega-popular TNT Inside the NBA analyst interviewing newsmakers, journalists, and other guests about various hot topics.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.