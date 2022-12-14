Another CNN Botch Job: 'Who's Talking To Chris Wallace' Renewed By Network Despite Ratings Bombing
CNN honcho Chris Licht is just keeping the mistakes coming. Both CNN and HBO Max have renewed Who's Talking To Chris Wallace, despite bringing in below-par ratings for its first season.
RadarOnline.com has learned veterans in the television industry are racking their brains over Licht's decision to pick up a 10-episode second season of Chris Wallace's show for the already failing network.
"Why was Chris Wallace renewed?" one industry insider questioned, adding Who's Talking didn't even notch 500k viewers.
According to Nielsen Media Research data, Wallace's interview program only averaged 472,000 viewers and 81,000 in the 25-54 demographic.
Interest in the show continued to decrease over the year, with the data revealing Wallace posted double-digit losses between 2021-2022.
Despite the embarrassing first season dip, Licht decided to put his trust into Wallace, with HBO Max collecting his "best of” segments from interviews conducted for CNN in Season Two.
Wallace also managed to get several big names onboard for the second cycle.
So far, Hugh Jackman, Jessica Alba, Brian Cox, and Ina Garten have agreed to sit down for the next season of Who's Talking To Chris Wallace, with several others expected to be announced in the next few weeks.
Season Two will air on CNN on Sunday, January 8 at 7 PM.
This is just the latest move by Licht that is making staffers are CNN shake their heads in disbelief. When he took over for Jeff Zucker earlier this year, he vowed to shake up the losing network.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, the new boss is facing scrutiny after failing to deliver the primetime ratings, and his golden boy, Jake Tapper — who has the coveted 9 PM slot — isn't helping.
But CNN's lack of viewers isn't the only thing in the toilet.
Morale is at an "all-time low" and only continuing to plummet after Licht gutted nearly 10% of the network’s staff in a promised cost-cutting bloodbath. Sources revealed that while Licht was handing out pink slips before the holidays, he made sure to have security detail for his own protection.