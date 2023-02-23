'Egomaniac' Tom Cruise Unlucky In Love After Being Labeled Dating Pariah: 'Hollywood's LEAST Eligible Bachelor'

"He wants all the focus to be on him. He needs to be the star in any relationship," the mole dished. Mimi, who divorced Tom in 1990, has suggested they split because her hubby was "seriously thinking of becoming a monk," and his need to be celibate didn't work for her.

"This goes to show how extreme Tom can be," explained the insider. "Obviously, he never became a monk, but those are the sorts of bizarre things he does. There are just so many stories out there. Women are very hesitant to date him."

