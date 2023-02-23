Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Tom Cruise
Exclusive

'Egomaniac' Tom Cruise Unlucky In Love After Being Labeled Dating Pariah: 'Hollywood's LEAST Eligible Bachelor'

tom cruise hollywoods least eligible bachelor marriages scientology
By:

Feb. 23 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

High-flying hunk Tom Cruise is still a soaring success at the box office — but in real life, the Top Gun actor is an undateable dud because gals think the rabid Scientologist is a bossy egomaniac, RadarOnline.com has learned via sources.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise hollywoods least eligible bachelor marriages scientology
Source: Mega

"Tom would love to have someone in his life, but the truth is his reputation just isn't great," blabbed an insider.

The Mission: Impossible daredevil, 60, has kept his love life on the down-low since his six-year marriage to Katie Holmes, 44, crashed and burned in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom was last linked to his M:I co-star, Hayley Atwell, 40. Sources squeal the British beauty booted him in 2020 but took him back two years later. However, a tipster tattled the fed-up babe has "pulled the plug" — again!

"He really worked hard to hang on to Hayley. But his controlling ways got too much for her — and she ended it. Women find him way too intense and he's turned into Hollywood's least eligible bachelor."

tom cruise hollywoods least eligible bachelor marriages scientology
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Tom is also finding himself low on ladies' lists because of his longtime connection to the Church of Scientology, sources sniped. "The whole Scientology thing is a turnoff for most women, and he can't exactly downplay it. He's very committed to it," whispered the spy, who noted the religion's poster boy still hopes to tie the knot for the fourth time.

Before his ill-fated union with Katie, Tom's marriages with Nicole Kidman, 55, and Mimi Rogers, 67, also ended in heartache.

"To him, any partner is an extension of him — and his brand — so he's known to be very micromanaging — down to what clothes they can wear when they're out with him," dished the insider.

MORE ON:
Tom Cruise
Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise hollywoods least eligible bachelor marriages scientology
Source: Mega

According to sources, some exes have griped the workaholic perfectionist is known for barking out orders and making gal pals feel as though they're members of his staff.

"It's really off-putting. A lot of women have walked away after a few dates," shared the source, who added that Tom's "obsession" with himself is another mark against him.

Article continues below advertisement

"He wants all the focus to be on him. He needs to be the star in any relationship," the mole dished. Mimi, who divorced Tom in 1990, has suggested they split because her hubby was "seriously thinking of becoming a monk," and his need to be celibate didn't work for her.

"This goes to show how extreme Tom can be," explained the insider. "Obviously, he never became a monk, but those are the sorts of bizarre things he does. There are just so many stories out there. Women are very hesitant to date him."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

cruise
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

However, RadarOnline.com knows of one Hollywood starlet who wants to be Tom's leading lady. A source told us that newly single Demi Moore is crushing on her old co-star.

"She's been chasing after Tom, pestering him about working together again, and he's not exactly discouraging her," spilled the insider, adding, "no one thinks it's just about work."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.