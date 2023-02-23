'Egomaniac' Tom Cruise Unlucky In Love After Being Labeled Dating Pariah: 'Hollywood's LEAST Eligible Bachelor'
High-flying hunk Tom Cruise is still a soaring success at the box office — but in real life, the Top Gun actor is an undateable dud because gals think the rabid Scientologist is a bossy egomaniac, RadarOnline.com has learned via sources.
"Tom would love to have someone in his life, but the truth is his reputation just isn't great," blabbed an insider.
The Mission: Impossible daredevil, 60, has kept his love life on the down-low since his six-year marriage to Katie Holmes, 44, crashed and burned in 2012.
Tom was last linked to his M:I co-star, Hayley Atwell, 40. Sources squeal the British beauty booted him in 2020 but took him back two years later. However, a tipster tattled the fed-up babe has "pulled the plug" — again!
"He really worked hard to hang on to Hayley. But his controlling ways got too much for her — and she ended it. Women find him way too intense and he's turned into Hollywood's least eligible bachelor."
Tom is also finding himself low on ladies' lists because of his longtime connection to the Church of Scientology, sources sniped. "The whole Scientology thing is a turnoff for most women, and he can't exactly downplay it. He's very committed to it," whispered the spy, who noted the religion's poster boy still hopes to tie the knot for the fourth time.
Before his ill-fated union with Katie, Tom's marriages with Nicole Kidman, 55, and Mimi Rogers, 67, also ended in heartache.
"To him, any partner is an extension of him — and his brand — so he's known to be very micromanaging — down to what clothes they can wear when they're out with him," dished the insider.
According to sources, some exes have griped the workaholic perfectionist is known for barking out orders and making gal pals feel as though they're members of his staff.
"It's really off-putting. A lot of women have walked away after a few dates," shared the source, who added that Tom's "obsession" with himself is another mark against him.
"He wants all the focus to be on him. He needs to be the star in any relationship," the mole dished. Mimi, who divorced Tom in 1990, has suggested they split because her hubby was "seriously thinking of becoming a monk," and his need to be celibate didn't work for her.
"This goes to show how extreme Tom can be," explained the insider. "Obviously, he never became a monk, but those are the sorts of bizarre things he does. There are just so many stories out there. Women are very hesitant to date him."
However, RadarOnline.com knows of one Hollywood starlet who wants to be Tom's leading lady. A source told us that newly single Demi Moore is crushing on her old co-star.
"She's been chasing after Tom, pestering him about working together again, and he's not exactly discouraging her," spilled the insider, adding, "no one thinks it's just about work."