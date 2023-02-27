CENSORED: Fox News Star Howard Kurtz Confirms Network Won’t Let Him Discuss Fox-Dominion Lawsuit
Howard Kurtz confirmed Fox News prohibited him from discussing the ongoing $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit between the conservative news network and Dominion Voting Systems, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just weeks before the Fox-Dominion defamation trial is set to kick off on April 17, the embattled network’s top anchor revealed he is essentially being censored by the same outlet that has so often railed against censorship in the past.
According to Kurtz, he has been ordered not to talk or write about the $1.6 billion lawsuit due to the fact he is “part of the organization being sued.”
Kurtz also revealed he disagrees with the network’s decision, but will “abide” by the network’s orders “at least for now.”
“Some of you have been asking why I'm not covering the Dominion Voting Machines lawsuit against Fox involving the unproven claims of election fraud in 2020, and it's absolutely a fair question,” Kurtz said on Sunday morning’s episode of MediaBuzz.
“I believe I should be covering it. It’s a major media story, given my role here at Fox,” the 69-year-old journalist explained. “But the company has decided that as part of the organization being sued, I can’t talk about it or write about it, at least for now.”
“I strongly disagree with that decision, but as an employee, I have to abide by it,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dominion Voting Systems first sued Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News for $1.6 billion in March 2021 over allegations the news network “amplified false claims” Dominion voting machines were used to rig the 2020 presidential election between then-President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden.
"From the top down, Fox knew 'the dominion stuff' was 'total bs,'" Dominion wrote when filing the lawsuit against Fox News in March 2021.
“Yet despite knowing the truth - or at minimum, recklessly disregarding that truth - Fox spread and endorsed these 'outlandish voter fraud claims' about Dominion even as it internally recognized the lies as 'crazy,' 'absurd,' and 'shockingly reckless,’” the filing added.
Fox News has since defended its coverage of the 2020 election between Trump and Biden and argued the network had the right to report on the rampant election fraud allegations made by Trump and his lawyers following the 2020 presidential election.
"There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion,” a spokesperson for Fox News said in a statement after Dominion filed their lawsuit, “but the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kurtz’s comments on Sunday came shortly after text messages and emails between other Fox News stars and executives – such as Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, and Murdoch – from the time of the 2020 election were leaked.
Although the network’s on-air talent allegedly “promoted” Trump’s election fraud claims publicly, they privately condemned the claims and admitted the allegations made by Trump and his acolytes regarding Dominion and the 2020 election were “insane.”