CENSORED: Fox News Star Howard Kurtz Confirms Network Won’t Let Him Discuss Fox-Dominion Lawsuit

Howard Kurtz confirmed Fox News prohibited him from discussing the ongoing $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit between the conservative news network and Dominion Voting Systems, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come just weeks before the Fox-Dominion defamation trial is set to kick off on April 17, the embattled network’s top anchor revealed he is essentially being censored by the same outlet that has so often railed against censorship in the past.