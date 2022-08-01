'FOX News' Anchor Reveals It’s Donald Trump Ignoring Them — As It Emerges Rupert Murdoch Has ‘Barely Spoken’ To Ex-Prez Since He Left Office

Despite a recent New York Times report that claimed Donald Trump has been “banned” from Fox News, network host Howard Kurtz recently revealed the ex-president is actually the one “ignoring” the network, Radar has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the New York Times published a shocking report on Saturday that claimed Rupert Murdoch – the billionaire media proprietor and owner of Fox News – banned Trump from appearing on the network because of his “refusal to accept his election loss” in the 2020 presidential election.