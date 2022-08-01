'Something Was Off': 'Black Lives Matter' Racing Horse Owners Seek Answers Over His Mysterious Death

"We took our horse BLM an hour away to a VET for a small, common procedure to be done that would collect sperm for future reproduction and to also have him castrated so that he can perform without raging hormones and have better success during races," she began her caption on Instagram.

Hatley Smith said they dropped BLM off healthy, but when they returned to pick him up, he was "non-responsive."

"We noticed this camera directly above the stall that he was kept in after the procedure," she added, noting they requested for him to be shipped to a pathologist for an autopsy.