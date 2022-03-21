Vladimir Putin's Harrowing Torture Techniques Revealed, From Asphyxiation & Chemical Baths To 'The Elephant'

In the wake of the onslaught and invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, Vladimir Putin’s past torture techniques – used primarily in the 1990’s during Russia’s invasion of Chechnya – are being revisited because some are worried that although Putin’s current treatment of Ukrainian soldiers and citizens is nothing less than devastating, it could very well get much worse.

According to Daily Star, when Putin ordered a ground invasion of Chechnya in 1999, his forces reportedly used vicious and harrowing torture techniques that ranged from asphyxiation to chemical warfare.