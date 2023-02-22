Vladimir Putin's Mercenary Chief Accuses Russian Defense Minister Of Treason After Allegedly Depriving Forces Ammunition In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief accused Russia’s defense minister of treason for allegedly depriving his private military company of ammunition in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as the Russian leader’s alleged feud with Wagner Private Military Company boss Yevgeny Prigozhin continues, the mercenary chief has now targeted Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over allegations of treason.
According to Daily Mail, Prigozhin accused Shoigu of purposely depriving Wagner PMC of needed ammunition in Ukraine in an effort to destroy the private mercenary company.
Prigozhin also accused both Shoigu and top Russian commander Valery Gerasimov of depriving Wagner of air support as they struggle to defeat Ukraine’s forces in the ongoing battle for the city of Bakhmut.
“There is simply direct opposition going on,” Prigozhin charged in a seven-minute-long audio message published on Monday. “This can be equated to high treason.”
“The chief of the general staff and the defense minister are giving orders right and left not just not to give Wagner PMC ammunition, but not to help it with air transport,” Putin’s mercenary chief alleged further.
“Those who interfere with us trying to win this war are absolutely, directly working for the enemy,” Prigozhin added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Prigozhin’s allegations against Shoigu came just days after Putin ordered Prigozhin’s forces to withdraw from Ukraine over fears they were growing “too powerful” and could “pose a threat” to Putin’s claim as Russia’s leader.
“This appears to be a parting of the way after Prigozhin had been openly critical, even abusive to senior military figures in the regular forces,” Bruce Jones, a Russian expert, said last week before dubbing Prigozhin a “potential rival” to Putin.
Putin and Prigozhin’s purported feud first started in January after the mercenary chief claimed his forces took the Ukrainian town of Soledar without help from the Russian military.
The pair’s feud then grew deeper when Prigozhin released a video in which he referred to and dismissed some of Russia’s top generals as “a bunch of clowns.”
“And a bunch of clowns try to teach fighters exhausted with hard military labor how many times they ought to shave — and what kind of perfume they must use to greet high commanders,” the Wagner PMC boss said at the end of January.
Despite Putin and his mercenary chief’s ongoing feud, Prigozhin is reportedly being eyed as a potential successor to take over for the Russian leader should he die, be deposed, or be assassinated before the war against Ukraine comes to an official end.