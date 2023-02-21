Your tip
Jinger Duggar's Parents 'Embarrassed' By Her Book On Strict Religious Upbringing, Shielding Younger Siblings From Family Revelations

Feb. 21 2023

Former reality star Jinger Duggar exposed shocking details about her strict religious upbringing in her new book, Becoming Free Indeed, in which she detangles faith from fear years after she grew up in front of millions in her family's TLC reality shows.

Within the pages, she explained her controversial choice to abandon the teachings of Institute in Basic Life Principles minister Bill Gothard enforced by her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, which she described as both "wrong" and hurtful.

RadarOnline.com has learned that sources claim Jinger's parents are "embarrassed" by the family revelations in the book, which hit shelves on January 31, and prefer to shield their younger children from its contents against the IBLP teachings.

For example, women are taught to be submissive to men and modest with their clothing to avoid tempting the opposite sex.

Certain music is also a no-no. Plus, courtship is encouraged and young couples are required to be looked after by chaperones if they go on dates.

The Duggars rose to fame after starring in their own reality shows on TLC, notably 19 and Counting, as well as its spin-off, Counting On, both of which are now defunct. The latter came after the eldest Duggar son Josh was arrested on child pornography charges.

"I'm still surprised the show lasted as long as it did," Jinger wrote within the pages. "It didn't seem possible that many Americans would be interested in a family with our conservative values," which she has since described as "cult-like."

In recent years, Jinger — a mom of two — had begun to distance herself from Jim Bob and Michelle, similar to her sister Jill, who has also spoken out about carving her own path and redefining her views on faith within her brood.

"For years, I thought the best way to please others was to hide my imperfections," Jinger penned, confessing that one of the "harmful behaviors" she used to have was restricting her food intake.

Jinger said that she found solace in her husband, Jeremy, to be herself after he told her that she didn't need to be a Stepford Wife.

"He gently encouraged me to speak my mind and let him know if I didn't agree with something — and to not apologize for that. He didn't want me to perform or be fake."

