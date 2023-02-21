Jinger Duggar's Parents 'Embarrassed' By Her Book On Strict Religious Upbringing, Shielding Younger Siblings From Family Revelations

Former reality star Jinger Duggar exposed shocking details about her strict religious upbringing in her new book, Becoming Free Indeed, in which she detangles faith from fear years after she grew up in front of millions in her family's TLC reality shows.

Within the pages, she explained her controversial choice to abandon the teachings of Institute in Basic Life Principles minister Bill Gothard enforced by her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, which she described as both "wrong" and hurtful.