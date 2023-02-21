Kim Zolciak’s Financial Woes Revealed: Ex-'RHOA' Star Ordered To Pay American Express $215K Over Credit Card Debt
Kim Zolciak-Biermann was ordered to pay American Express $215k after blowing off a lawsuit that accused her of refusing to pay her credit card bill, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann are facing foreclosure on their Georgia home but RadarOnline.com has learned financial problems have been haunting the ex-RHOA star for years.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in November 2018, Kim was sued by American Express National Bank in Georgia court.
The suit said that Zolciak had refused to pay up on a $215,925.90 bill despite numerous demands.
“[Zolciak] agreed to pay and was obligated to pay [American Express] for all extended credit on [Zolciak’s] account”, the suit read.
American Express said it brought the lawsuit after growing tired of waiting for Zolciak to pay up. Court records show Kim’s husband Kroy Biermann was served with the legal papers at their Alpharetta, Georgia home on February 19, 2018.
Despite being served, Zolciak blew off the lawsuit and never bothered to appear in court. As a result, the judge granted American Express’ motion for a default judgment on May 9, 2019.
The court ordered Zolciak to pay $215,822.68 in damages. The credit card company has been attempting to collect on the debt for years.
In early 2020, American Express fired off paperwork to garnish Kim’s bank account at Suntrust Bank. At the time, the credit card company said Kim had failed to pay off the judgment. It said the amount had grown with interest and other costs to $216k.
- 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Selling Off Clothes Ahead Of Georgia Mansion Hitting Auction Block As Foreclosure Drama Continues
- 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak & Husband Kroy Biermann Facing Foreclosure, Georgia Mansion To Hit 'Auction Block'
- NeNe Leakes Dismisses Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen & Bravo Over Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Alleged Racist Remarks — At Least For Now!
American Express told Suntrust Bank to hold all money, including wages, and other property that were being held by Zolciak in any accounts.
Suntrust Bank responded in February 2020 and told American Express that Zolciak had no assets held with them.
In September 2021, American Express was still firing off subpoenas to various third parties attempting to collect on the debt.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Zolciak and her husband are facing foreclosure on their home now.
The couple's home, which was featured on their now-canceled Bravo show Don't Be Tardy, is set to hit the auction block after Truist Bank hired a lawyer to start foreclosure proceedings. The home is set to be auctioned off on March 7 to the highest bidder. The couple purchased the 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 6,900 sq. ft. home for $880k in 2012.
Kroy played in the NFL, but he played his last game in 2016. Zolciak was a star on Real Housewives of Atlanta from season 1 to season 5. She returned as a “guest” and “friend” in seasons 9 & 10.
Zolciak and her family starred in a spin-off show called Don’t Be Tardy. The series premiered in 2012 and ran through 2020. The show was officially canceled by Bravo in 2021.