Late Belarus Foreign Minister Took His Own Life Days After Meeting With Vladimir Putin: Sources

Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei killed himself just days after he returned from a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Armenia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Makei, 64, passed away in November 2022. At the time, it was reported that Makei suffered a fatal heart attack after meeting with the Kremlin leader.

But an independent Belarusian news outlet contradicted the narrative this week, claiming Makei took his own life.