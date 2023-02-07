Russian Celebrity Chef Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Criticizing Vladimir Putin & Raising Money For Ukrainian Army

A popular Russian celebrity chef has been charged and sentenced to nine years in prison for criticizing Vladimir Putin and raising money for the Ukrainian army, RadarOnline.com has learned.

52-year-old Veronika ‘Nika' Belotserkovskaya, who has been likened to the British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on Monday after she was found guilty of criticizing both Putin and the Russian government.