RadarOnline
Exclusive Details

Judge DENIES Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Demands For Alimony Payments To Resume

Source: MEGA; @THEREALKELVINHUNTER/INSTAGRAM
By:

Feb. 7 2023, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Wendy Williams will not have to resume paying her ex-husband Kevin Hunter alimony, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a surprising development to come weeks after Wendy’s ex claimed he is “broke” and “cannot pay his bills,” a New Jersey judge found Kevin’s demands were “not emergent” and ordered the recent application “to be dismissed without prejudice.”

Source: MEGA; @THEREALKELVINHUNTER/INSTAGRAM

The judge also reportedly denied Wendy’s ex-husband’s request for the former Wendy Williams Show host to pay his attorney fees.

But according to the court documents obtained by the Sun, Kevin’s battle to have his alimony payments resumed is not completely over.

Source: Mega

Although the judge did not consider Kevin’s demands for alimony payments to be an emergency, the judge suggested Wendy’s ex take the case to mediation.

"The parties are to participate in binding arbitration," the judge said this week. "The issues surrounding the severance payments, and the [Qualified Domestic Relations Order] are disputed and therefore need to be mediated."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kevin first filed a motion for his alimony payments to resume in November 2022 after he allegedly stopped receiving the payments months earlier in February 2022.

He requested the court order Wendy’s financial guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, "to make payments as contractually required under the MSA and Severance Agreement."

MORE ON:
Wendy Williams
Source: Mega

Shortly after filing the motion for his alimony payments to resume, Kevin claimed he is “broke” and “cannot pay his bills” – including his homeowner association payments, car insurance, and to outstanding credit card payments.

"I have fallen behind on most of my bills,” Kevin claimed in his request at the time. “I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowner association and I'm behind on that bill.”

Source: Mega

"If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow," he continued. "My car insurance hasn't been paid as a result of not receiving monthly severance payments. I'm behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended.”

"My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement,” Wendy’s ex added. "The fact that I am unable to sustain my life and pay my bills in order is extremely emergent to me. I cannot pay my bills and sustain my day-to-day living.”

Wendy allegedly stopped paying Kevin alimony in October 2021 after her contract with Talk WW was suspended.

According to Wendy's lawyer, Kevin "understood and agreed" that "all Severance Payment shall be subject to either termination or modification" if Wendy's contract was "not renewed and/or otherwise suspended, canceled or terminated."

