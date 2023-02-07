Home > Exclusives Exclusive Family Reunited: Cindy Williams' Death Brings Kate & Oliver Hudson Along With Feuding Foes Back Together Source: Mega By: Aaron Johnson Feb. 7 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Laverne and Shirley legend Cindy Williams may heal the rift between her two kids and their famous half-siblings Oliver and Kate Hudson from beyond the grave, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a family insider, Nashville hunk Oliver, 46, and rom-com queen Kate, 43, reached out to Cindy's children — Emily, 40, and Zak Hudson, 36 — to express their sympathy after the funny gal passed away at 75 on January 25 following a brief illness.

The insider confided, "Kate says perhaps Cindy's death will end up being a blessing in disguise for the siblings, bringing them back together in the end. "As adults, all the kids now realize time is short, and Cindy's death emphasizes that."

Two years after the 1980 split of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson — Kate and Oliver's parents — the musician got hitched to Cindy and then had Emily and Zak. The marriage ultimately ended in 2000, but the insider dished, "For many years Goldie's kids refused to see their dad or have a relationship with him."

The source spills that Bill's two oldest children long felt bitter about him leaving them behind to start a new family with Cindy. "But about a year ago, Kate began talking about reaching out to her half-siblings," explained the insider.

"That included Zak, Emily, and 16-year-old Lalania — their father's daughter from another relationship. Oliver is open to the idea as well. "Both he and Kate agree it's time to put the past behind them and get to know their two sisters and their brother."

In 2016, Kate told Howard Stern she forgave her dad for hurting her in the past. "I really do recognize whatever those issues are, it’s just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him, so I forgive him."

While Kate and Oliver don't have a great relationship with Bill, they developed a fantastic connection with their stepfather, Kurt Russell. The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters actor was moved to tears when Kate dedicated a Father's Day post to him.

"Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father's Day present. I've never seen it before. Wow…it's a killer. Lotta water under the bridge…it's kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes…thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa," he told her. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kate and Oliver's reps for comment.

