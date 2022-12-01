Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., Files For Alimony Payments To Resume

Another bombshell has dropped on former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams. Her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., has filed a motion for his alimony payments to resume in the midst of Willams' ongoing health and financial troubles, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nHunter Sr., 50, claimed that Williams, 58, had not upheld the court-ordered spousal payments since October 2021.Hunter Sr. posted to his Instagram stories on November 30 that the filing "don't have nothing to do with Wendy," and instead had "everything to do with the people trying to steal hard earned money." \n\nHunter Sr. added that he had a "slew of experts" that would "substantiate" his "claims."\n\nWilliams' attorney filed a motion in response to her ex-husband's plea. The response stated that since Williams lost her popular talk show in October 2021, she had no money for alimony support. \n\nAccording to the documents, Williams made $10 million per year — or $55,000 from each episode — for The Wendy Williams Show. \n\n"On October 15, of 2021 plaintiff was informed by Talk WW that her contract was being suspended and that no compensation shall accrue or be payable to plaintiff for the duration of plaintiff's disability and incapacity," Williams' attorney alleged in the filed document. \n\nThe attorney also cited the divorce agreement, which Hunter Sr. signed and agreed to in January 2020."If, for any reason, [Plaintiffs] contract with Talk WW is not renewed and/or is otherwise suspended, canceled or terminated, and [Plaintiff] does not have any other television show being aired and paying her an equivalent salary, [Defendant] understands and agrees that all Severance Payment shall be subject to either termination or modification," the court document continued. \n\nThe attorney added that Hunter Sr., has not received payment from her client because "she presently has no other television show being aired and paying her any income, let alone an equivalent salary." \n\nHunter Sr., had previously filed a $10 million wrongful termination lawsuit against Williams' network in June 2022, after her show was canceled. \n\nWilliams' on-air disappearance began at the start of her show's fall 2021 season in September when she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation. Since then, Williams has seen a host of health scares — in addition to financial woes from being cut off from her salary.Williams spent months in a Malibu, California-based rehabilitation center for alleged alcohol abuse. After her release, Williams allegedly cut off contact with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., as well as stopped communication with her brother and 91-year-old father. \n\nWilliams also announced she suffered from Graves' Disease and lymphedema. \n\nOutside of bizarre paparazzi encounters and strange unannounced visits to friends' homes, Williams was frozen out of her Wells Fargo account in January 2022 over concerns about her mental state.