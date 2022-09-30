'Nobody Will Ever' Replace Her! Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Tearfully Speaks Out As He Battles Her Defunct Show's Producers In Court
Wendy Williams' ex-husband raved about the years and effort they put into her now-defunct daytime talk show as he prepares to take on producers in court for wrongful termination, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kevin Hunter Sr. went live on Instagram to share an update about his family dynamic, revealing their son Kevin Hunter Jr. is a "huge part" of his motivation to be the best "role model" possible. He proudly said their son is a senior about to go to college.
As for Williams, who entered rehab mid-September, he confirmed things are looking up.
"She is getting the help that she needs. And hopefully, you know, she'll come out of this [swinging]. I know she's got it in her," Hunter continued.
Hunter then showed appreciation to his current wife, Sharina Hudson.
"I could not do it without the gracious help of my queen," he said.
"I realized that I had to swing the sword for my whole family because there are a lot of people that are trying to exploit what I have built along with my family," added Hunter, as he became emotional and fought back tears.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, he is suing the production company Debmar-Mercury in addition to executives Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus.
Hunter said he refuses to give up, declaring, "I'm not going to let nobody take away from me what is mine, and I need to be very focused for the fight that is in front of me."
"Nobody, and I mean nobody, will ever bring the energy, the charisma, the passion, the expertise, the talent, and whatever else you want to call it that you've seen with Kevin Hunter and my ex, Wendy, and the team that was behind us," he doubled down, adding that he was not trying to offend any other daytime personalities — AKA Sherri Shepherd.
As we previously reported, Hunter served as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show from 2007 until 2019, but was asked to leave the show after she filed for divorce.
He noted that with his creativity and her star power, they were able to make the show a massive hit, arguing in his lawsuit that he helped to provide concepts and branding.
"The termination of [Kevin] was based strictly upon [Kevin's] marital status and his impending divorce to the show's host," the filing read, claiming that producers were "ignoring all of the contributions that he made to make the show a success."