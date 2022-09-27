Longtime Wendy Williams' Producer Norman Spotted Working On Sherri Shepherd's Replacement Show — Which Ex-Boss REFUSES To Watch
Norman Baker, known for being a longtime producer of The Wendy Williams Show, appears to be sticking to the TV biz after his former gig went off the air, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Award-winning TV editor and media coach TeeJ Mercer recently shared an update on Baker in response to all the questions she has received on his future career endeavors.
"For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow," she captioned the beaming snap on Instagram.
As Wendy Williams' former right-hand man, Baker became a fan-favorite and he went on to discuss what her former husband, Kevin Hunter, referred to as her "unceremonious" departure from television after captivating audiences for more than 10 years.
"There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn't happen," Hunter said back in June.
When asked about his own thoughts on the matter, Baker said it was "above me" during an appearance on the Reality with the King podcast.
"I actually don't know what the process was. There were internal talks about what we were going to do, and how we were going to do it. But those are decisions [that] are made above us," he said about the show's finale episode featuring a video tribute.
"I wasn't really involved in those talks, so I don't really know exactly how that happened," Baker continued, explaining there was "no sufficient way to encapsulate what we feel in our hearts for her anyway."
Similar to Baker, Williams' former executive producer, Suzanne Bass, also became a well-loved figure on the show and she is now working for Shepherd.
On her Instagram bio, she refers to herself as the "Co-Executive Producer of Sherri."
It was announced back in February that The Wendy Williams Show would be coming to an end and Shepherd would be taking over with a talk show in the same timeslot.
Williams later admitted during a sit-down interview with Fat Joe that she wouldn't be tuning in to Shepherd's show anytime soon.
"I won't be watching her because I know what she'll be doing and that's not really my thing ... you know what I'm saying?" Williams said.
Since then, she has been focusing her efforts on The Wendy Experience Podcast in addition to her well-being.
RadarOnline.com discovered the celeb-gossip guru has entered rehab, months after losing her talk show.