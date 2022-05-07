Wendy Williams Refuses To Watch Sherri Shepherd's New Show

As Radar previously reported, this isn't the first time Williams has hinted about plotting an epic return for The Wendy Williams Show. The 57-year-old appeared to be back to her old self and looking better than ever at a Met Gala afterparty earlier this week. When questioned by a photographer if she would be back on tv anytime soon, she said, "of course! The Wendy Williams Show lives forever!"

The embattled television personality apparently has high hopes when it comes to making her big comeback. She was recently spotted happily chatting away with financial expert Baruch Shemtov about her ongoing legal battle with Wells Fargo and her return to tv.

"Wendy was talking to Baruch about her situation with Wells Fargo and she confidently said 'I'm getting my money back very soon,'" an insider at the restaurant spilled of the exciting interaction. "She looks great. No one was helping her. It was very different from the person who we've seen."