Wendy Williams Overheard Talking About Epic TV 'Comeback' While Out In New York

"She looks great. No one was helping her. It was very different from the person who we've seen," said a second source.

The broadcaster stepped away from The Wendy Williams Show more than six months ago due to "ongoing medical issues" after being open about her struggles with Graves' disease, a thyroid-related autoimmune condition. Her talk show will soon be replaced this fall with Sherri, hosted by comedian Sherri Shepherd.

Williams is now hell-bent on overcoming her legal battle with Wells Fargo, which froze her accounts in February as the bank suspects she is a "victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." The TV star has since told fans she is "ready for court."