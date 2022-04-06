Wendy Williams Smiles & Declares She's 'Ready For Court' As Battle With Wells Fargo Heats Up

Williams looked happy and healthy in a photo shared on her social media Wednesday. Holding her pricey Louis Vuitton purse for the world to see, the once highly-rated TV personality made sure her followers knew that she is not giving up.

As Radar reported, Williams sued Wells Fargo and accused them of freezing her bank accounts after her former financial advisor Lori Schiller allegedly told them she believed Wendy was potentially the victim of financial exploitation.