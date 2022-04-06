Wendy Williams Smiles & Declares She's 'Ready For Court' As Battle With Wells Fargo Heats Up
Wendy Williams is ready to fight for what is hers, especially when it comes to her bank account. The 57-year-old former talk show host reemerged for the first time since last week, declaring she's heading to battle in what fans can only presume is her war against Wells Fargo.
Williams looked happy and healthy in a photo shared on her social media Wednesday. Holding her pricey Louis Vuitton purse for the world to see, the once highly-rated TV personality made sure her followers knew that she is not giving up.
As Radar reported, Williams sued Wells Fargo and accused them of freezing her bank accounts after her former financial advisor Lori Schiller allegedly told them she believed Wendy was potentially the victim of financial exploitation.
Flashing her pearly whites with hot pink lipstick, she wore her signature leopard coat and appeared to be shopping. Standing up without the help of her wheelchair, which she used amid her health struggles, Williams declared, she was "ready for court."
For good measure, she even shared a smiling face emoji.
Williams denies she's fallen victim to financial exploitation, claiming that's just not true. She wants Wells Fargo to give her access to her funds immediately, but it's not that easy.
The bank has stood its ground and refused to hand over control, suggesting the court should appoint a guardian before her funds are unfrozen.
She even spoke about the issue on her Instagram last month, stating, "My thing is that I've been asking questions about my money."
Explaining how she came to find out about her frozen funds, Williams said, "When I began asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair. And Wells Fargo has no questions and answers.”
Williams' case against Wells Fargo has since been sealed, but her post makes it clear that it's not over.
Her health and well-being have continued to be under a microscope after she went MIA due to a mystery illness last year. Besides access to her bank account, Williams' has also lost her talk show.