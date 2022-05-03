Wendy Williams Vows TV Return, Back To Her Sassy Self At Met Gala After-Party

Wendy seemed confident and unbothered in New York City on Monday evening, strolling into the Standard Hotel with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee on her arm. The star — who stepped out of the spotlight last year amid ongoing health issues — looked stronger than ever, strutting her stuff in heels and proving her physical condition is getting better every day.

Showing she no longer needs a wheelchair to get around, Wendy vowed that she will make a TV comeback.