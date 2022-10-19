Wendy Williams Out Of Rehab After 3-Month Stint For 'Extreme Alcohol Abuse' — Friends Spill Details About 'Severe' Dependency
Wendy Williams was released from rehab this week — but her inner circle said the unemployed talk show host's "severe" dependency on alcohol was worse than anyone knew. Wendy's team announced she was seeking help from a facility in August; however, RadarOnline.com has learned she checked into the Malibu wellness facility one month prior, seeking treatment for "extreme alcohol abuse."
"Alcohol has been a real struggle for her over the past several years. She is battling severe alcohol abuse mixed with serious health issues," one of Wendy's close pals revealed.
According to the insider, the former Wendy Williams Show host was being treated for "extreme alcohol abuse."
"There are no other drugs involved," they revealed. "She has had numerous doctors who have told her for years 'If you drink, you'll die.' She never really wanted to stop and the people around her in New York have allowed her to keep drinking."
Another insider told The Sun, "She is doing marginally better.
"The problem with Wendy is that once she gets the impression that she's better because she doesn't have alcohol in her system that she can just take over the world again. The issue is that her alcoholism and the damage it has done to her health is much more severe than that. She really needed long-term recovery."
At this point, Wendy needs to focus on herself and her recovery, her pal urged, adding she's in no state to be throwing herself back into work with a podcast or a restaurant.
"There has been a lot of shuffling and moving Wendy around and there are people who have been using her and using the state that she's in to manipulate her into doing things," the insider divulged.
"Her only focus right now needs to be on her recovery. She continues to struggle with processing issues. She can't be signing any contracts if she can't read or understand them," the source warned.
"She is not in the right state of mind to be signing anything right now," they added.
Wendy's inner circle's comments come just hours after the star's rep announced she'd been released from rehab.
"We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," Shawn Zanott said on Tuesday, contrary to one pal's claim that Wendy was quietly in rehab since July.
Zanott also insinuated that Wendy is ready to hit the ground running on new projects — a big no-no, according to her friends.
"Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects. She wants to say 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever," her rep concluded.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendy went MIA from The Wendy Williams Show last year after repeatedly pushing her return date following a string of bizarre health concerns. After months of speculation, rumors of alleged substance abuse, erratic behavior, and more began spreading like wildfire.
She has since been replaced by her archenemy Sherri Shepherd.